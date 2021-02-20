Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Up 5.5%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.27. Approximately 482,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 364,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,813,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,716 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.