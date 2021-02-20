ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

