OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

