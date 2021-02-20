Old North State Trust LLC Has $84,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 347,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

