Old North State Trust LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $367.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day moving average of $312.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

