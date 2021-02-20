Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,863,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,498,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $79.79.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.