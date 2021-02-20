Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

