Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.60.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
