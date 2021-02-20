OKCash (OK) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $30,459.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,572.46 or 0.99667623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00131963 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003265 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,300,432 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.