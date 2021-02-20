Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 93,340,431 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

About Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

