Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

