ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OBSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,377,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,539. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.