Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post sales of $38.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.37 million and the highest is $39.19 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $156.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.35 million to $157.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.60 million, with estimates ranging from $165.61 million to $169.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,020 shares of company stock worth $3,370,539. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$6.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 379,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,614. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $861.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

