Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $2.68. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 208,628 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

