NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.89.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $275,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

