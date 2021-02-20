Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

NTR stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $267,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

