Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 1,125 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $55,991.25.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

