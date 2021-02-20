Novavax, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $36.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $36.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $36.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Shares of NVAX opened at $277.88 on Friday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.