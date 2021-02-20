NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 12,828,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,422,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.50.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.
