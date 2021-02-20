Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,375 shares of company stock valued at $208,937 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $591,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

