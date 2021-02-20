NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 638,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,799. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $106.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

