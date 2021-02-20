NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 44,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 1,468,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

