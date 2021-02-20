NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,082. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

