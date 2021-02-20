NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

