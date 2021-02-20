NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,417,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.