Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

