Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$97,200.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Stephen Hodgson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,880.

NDM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$514.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

