Northcoast Research Weighs in on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

