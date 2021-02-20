Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

