North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) shot up 5.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.58. 254,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 87,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,620,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

