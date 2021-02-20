North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.24

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$14.89, with a volume of 547977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The company has a market cap of C$457.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,839. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

