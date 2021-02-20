North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.11. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,839. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

