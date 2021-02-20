Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 94.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $258.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.