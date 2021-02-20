Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

