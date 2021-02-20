nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of LASR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.