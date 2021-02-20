nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LASR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

