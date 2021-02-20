Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE F opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

