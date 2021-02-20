Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,041 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,481 shares of company stock worth $64,296,201. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

