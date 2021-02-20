Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

