Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 153.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $248.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,034. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.