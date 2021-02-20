Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

