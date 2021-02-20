Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,836,987 shares of company stock valued at $130,418,568.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.