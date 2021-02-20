Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 899 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

