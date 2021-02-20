NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $54.43. Approximately 1,748,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,863,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Get NIO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,626,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.