Nexus Trading 60.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $82.32 million and $6.47 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,793,929 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

