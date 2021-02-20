NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,272. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

