NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,891 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.