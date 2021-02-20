NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $293.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

