NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $271,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $223.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

