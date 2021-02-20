NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 64 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

GWW stock opened at $379.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.