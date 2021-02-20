NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 52,300 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of Genius Brands International worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

